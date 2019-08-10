XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Given New $80.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective lifted by SunTrust Banks to $80.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.41.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE:XPO opened at $67.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.39. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $116.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.19.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.