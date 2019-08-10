XYO Network (XYO) Market Capitalization Tops $14.00 Million

XYO Network (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One XYO Network token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, IDEX, DDEX and DEx.top. Over the last week, XYO Network has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. XYO Network has a market cap of $14.00 million and $30,418.00 worth of XYO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00251854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.01223073 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00018472 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00090001 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000446 BTC.

XYO Network Token Profile

XYO Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO Network’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,578,400,038 tokens. XYO Network’s official website is xyo.network. XYO Network’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XYO Network is medium.com/@XYOracleNetwork. The Reddit community for XYO Network is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Network Token Trading

XYO Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, BitMart, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

