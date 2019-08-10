Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) will report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Domtar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.60. Domtar reported earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domtar will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $5.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $5.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Domtar.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). Domtar had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UFS shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Domtar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Domtar from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Group lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Domtar by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,163,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,395,000 after acquiring an additional 145,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Domtar by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,143,000 after acquiring an additional 49,013 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Domtar by 28.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 969,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,703,000 after acquiring an additional 215,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Domtar by 29.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 959,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,710,000 after purchasing an additional 219,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domtar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,536,000. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UFS traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,561. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Domtar has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

