Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) to report sales of $34.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.61 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $25.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $134.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.18 million to $138.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $162.32 million, with estimates ranging from $131.80 million to $184.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.27 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 2.83%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.32.

In other news, VP Gregg A. Seibert sold 24,352 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $482,656.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter M. Mavoides sold 43,891 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $869,919.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,356,559 shares of company stock worth $515,289,154. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 613,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,093. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.49. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

