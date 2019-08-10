Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to Announce $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Fabrinet posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fabrinet.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.50 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

FN traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.88. The company had a trading volume of 283,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.23. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $1,287,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,163,789.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,466,100. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,452,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,494,000 after acquiring an additional 85,633 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fabrinet by 4.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,848,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,162,000 after acquiring an additional 108,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 23.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 999,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,341,000 after acquiring an additional 189,390 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 52.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 956,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,532,000 after acquiring an additional 330,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Fabrinet by 0.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 700,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

