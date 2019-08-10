Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.06 Million

Brokerages expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) to report $13.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.02 million and the highest is $18.19 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $6.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $52.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.25 million to $72.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $113.99 million, with estimates ranging from $63.46 million to $154.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.53. 4,096,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,644. The company has a market cap of $140.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.77. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82.

In related news, Director Sam L. Barker acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at $47,420.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,739 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 409.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

