Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.27 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) will announce sales of $4.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.02 billion and the highest is $4.41 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $4.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $20.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $20.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $21.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.77 billion to $23.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup set a $61.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,678,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after acquiring an additional 45,692 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTR traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $52.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,382. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $58.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.94%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

