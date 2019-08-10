Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TAL Education Group’s earnings. TAL Education Group posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TAL Education Group.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $702.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.09 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 10.80%. TAL Education Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TAL Education Group by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 18,460 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,314,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,227,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,739,000 after purchasing an additional 105,355 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAL Education Group stock remained flat at $$32.20 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,536. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

