Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) to Post $0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. VICI Properties posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 64.39%. The firm had revenue of $220.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised VICI Properties to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised VICI Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 price target on VICI Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.32.

Shares of VICI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,402,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 179.91 and a quick ratio of 179.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.82. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.42%.

In other news, insider John W. R. Payne acquired 10,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $225,249.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,532,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,411,000 after acquiring an additional 603,425 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,704,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after buying an additional 275,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in VICI Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,480,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

