Zacks: Analysts Expect 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) to announce earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Source’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.87. 1st Source posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Source will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 1st Source.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.85 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

SRCE stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.91. The company had a trading volume of 28,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. 1st Source has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $57.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 34.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the first quarter worth $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the first quarter worth $36,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

