Zacks: Analysts Expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.83. Albany International reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.85 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.24. Albany International had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $273.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.75 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Albany International stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.30. The company had a trading volume of 132,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,926. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $58.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.28.

In other news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,616,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $104,506,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,595 shares in the company, valued at $426,498.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Albany International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Albany International in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in Albany International in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 253.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

