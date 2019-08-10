Zacks: Analysts Expect Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $924.75 Million

Analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) to announce $924.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $928.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $921.00 million. Applied Industrial Technologies posted sales of $897.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Applied Industrial Technologies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,419,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,387 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,841,000 after acquiring an additional 54,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

AIT stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.34. 114,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.31. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $50.56 and a 1 year high of $82.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

