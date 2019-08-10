Zacks: Analysts Expect Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $195.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) to report sales of $195.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $198.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $193.00 million. Brooks Automation posted sales of $159.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year sales of $777.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $774.60 million to $779.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $879.53 million, with estimates ranging from $838.60 million to $950.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $203.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRKS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $136,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.59. 302,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,411. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $42.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

