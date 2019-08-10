Zacks: Analysts Expect Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) to Announce $0.89 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.86. Encompass Health reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

NYSE EHC traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.18. 357,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,018. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

