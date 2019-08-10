Zacks: Analysts Expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Federal Signal reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Richard R. Mudge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,501. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 47,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,449,681.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,271,951.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $19,996,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 129.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 204,479 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 35.7% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 531,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,811,000 after acquiring an additional 139,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after buying an additional 123,299 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 26.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 472,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after buying an additional 97,350 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSS traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $30.13. 291,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,805. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

