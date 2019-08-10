Zacks: Analysts Expect ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. ICF International posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.58 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ICFI. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of ICF International to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.53. 87,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.65. ICF International has a 1 year low of $60.22 and a 1 year high of $86.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 15.01%.

In other news, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Schulte sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $91,583.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 232,338 shares in the company, valued at $17,104,723.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,084 shares of company stock worth $3,864,503 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of ICF International by 365.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter worth $5,719,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 230,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ICF International by 343.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

