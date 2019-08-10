Zacks: Analysts Expect Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). Marrone Bio Innovations reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 123.95% and a negative net margin of 82.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Friday. Aegis assumed coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBII. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter worth $74,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 47.5% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 24,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBII stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 268,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,893. The stock has a market cap of $148.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

