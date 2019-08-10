Zacks: Analysts Expect Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). Marrone Bio Innovations reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 123.95% and a negative net margin of 82.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Friday. Aegis assumed coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBII. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter worth $74,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 47.5% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 24,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBII stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 268,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,893. The stock has a market cap of $148.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.