Zacks: Analysts Expect Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) will report sales of $1.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Polarityte’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polarityte will report full-year sales of $7.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 million to $7.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $27.43 million, with estimates ranging from $17.08 million to $39.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Polarityte.

Get Polarityte alerts:

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 312.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Polarityte from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Polarityte in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Securities dropped their price target on Polarityte from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $50.00 price target on Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

In other news, CFO Paul Elliot Mann acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $186,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steve Gorlin sold 53,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $318,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $293,680 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the first quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Polarityte by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Polarityte stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.66. 253,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,299. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $102.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.41. Polarityte has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polarityte (PTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polarityte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarityte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.