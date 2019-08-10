Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.77. Aaron’s posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $968.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.50 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAN shares. Raymond James set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

In other Aaron’s news, CEO John W. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $931,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,374,479.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,246 in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,634,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,064,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,168,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,971,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,894,000 after acquiring an additional 122,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAN stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.99. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $68.44.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

