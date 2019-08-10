Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.36). ADMA Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 370.27% and a negative return on equity of 210.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million.

A number of research firms have commented on ADMA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

In other ADMA Biologics news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 4,000,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Biotest Divestiture Trust sold 5,813,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $21,802,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295,580 shares in the company, valued at $16,108,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,064,500 shares of company stock worth $16,258,000. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 21,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADMA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.48. 410,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,152. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

