Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) to announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.74. Masco reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 792.80% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price target on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $39.16. 1,834,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. Masco has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $42.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Masco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,449,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,039,744,000 after acquiring an additional 720,806 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Masco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,314,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,533,000 after purchasing an additional 252,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,095,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Masco by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,720,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,750,000 after purchasing an additional 330,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

