Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.12. Rayonier posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.11 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

RYN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

RYN traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 722,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.77. Rayonier has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $35.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 136.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Rayonier by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

