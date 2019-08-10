Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $619.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) will report $619.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $620.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $617.60 million. Vishay Intertechnology reported sales of $780.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $685.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.76 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSH shares. ValuEngine raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

VSH stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,808. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth $37,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at $175,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 620.4% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

