Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Zumiez posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Zumiez had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Zumiez from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush set a $17.00 target price on Zumiez and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

Shares of ZUMZ traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.89. 203,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $578.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,548 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,828 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,824 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

