Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Will Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) to post $1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. Capri reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRI. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Capri from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Capri from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol bought 615,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $20,030,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards bought 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $399,156.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPRI traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,970,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. Capri has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $75.96.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

