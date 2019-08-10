Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to announce sales of $181.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $184.60 million. Cognex reported sales of $232.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year sales of $742.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $719.11 million to $777.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $826.47 million, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $870.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Cognex stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.77. The stock had a trading volume of 564,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.92. Cognex has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $59.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 55,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,974,000 after acquiring an additional 329,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 574,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243,746 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 68,933 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

