Zacks: Brokerages Expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will announce $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.24. Koppers posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.43 million. Koppers had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KOP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

In other Koppers news, insider Steven R. Lacy sold 29,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $886,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,736.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,236.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 10,744 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Koppers in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Koppers by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.86. 109,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,837. The company has a market capitalization of $575.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18. Koppers has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $36.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

