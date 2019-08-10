Zacks: Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Cantel Medical’s rating score has improved by 6.8% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $120.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.61 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cantel Medical an industry rank of 84 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Cantel Medical stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.87. The stock had a trading volume of 116,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,747. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.11. Cantel Medical has a fifty-two week low of $63.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $228.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.95 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cantel Medical will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Cantel Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.97%.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

