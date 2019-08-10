Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Hallador Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,555. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.74 million and a P/E ratio of 19.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Hallador Energy’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter worth $62,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter worth $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter worth $87,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

