Zacks Investment Research Lowers 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Sell

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

Get 2U alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of 2U from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $78.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,405,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $90.31. The company has a market cap of $898.09 million, a PE ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.14.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. 2U had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 2U will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory K. Peters purchased 72,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $1,009,394.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,522.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory K. Peters purchased 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.15 per share, with a total value of $500,228.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,621.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 2U during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in 2U during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in 2U during the second quarter worth about $33,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in 2U during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in 2U by 27.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2U (TWOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.