Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

Get Acushnet alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GOLF. Roth Capital upgraded Acushnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.24.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.12.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Acushnet had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $462.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Acushnet by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Acushnet by 790.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.