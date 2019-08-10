Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Buy

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

ASMB opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 9.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.41. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 46.33% and a negative net margin of 622.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 418,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 49,230 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 443,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 255,336 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 15,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.