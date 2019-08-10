Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZPW has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub downgraded EZCORP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EZCORP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 173,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.07. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.73.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 393.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 866,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 690,645 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 54.1% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 567,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 199,025 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,018,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,118,000 after buying an additional 155,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.