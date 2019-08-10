Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FSK. National Securities restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered FS KKR Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $6.01 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.38.

NYSE:FSK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.81. 1,651,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,607. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.08%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 89.41%.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen Sypherd purchased 16,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $100,001.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,107 shares of company stock worth $209,152 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

