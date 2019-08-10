Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) to Hold

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSG Networks Inc. is engaged in production and content development which comprised of sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+ as well as MSGNetworks.com and MSG GO. MSG Networks Inc., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on MSGN. Rosenblatt Securities set a $23.00 target price on MSG Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MSG Networks from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSG Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

MSGN stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $18.28. 390,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,187. MSG Networks has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,034,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 4th quarter worth $23,737,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 53,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

