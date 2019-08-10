Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NWPX traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.05. 30,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,548. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $26.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $243.99 million, a PE ratio of -139.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter worth $1,199,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 252,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 43,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 714,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,641,000 after acquiring an additional 37,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 25,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Pipe (NWPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.