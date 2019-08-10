Zacks: Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Luxfer’s rating score has declined by 200% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also given Luxfer an industry rank of 183 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Luxfer news, insider James Gardella sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $133,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Gibbons sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $36,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,613 shares of company stock worth $294,318 in the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in Luxfer during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 327.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LXFR traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 202,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,625. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.98. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $442.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

