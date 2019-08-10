Zacks: STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $5.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned STRATA Skin Sciences an industry rank of 103 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSKN. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSKN. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the first quarter worth $39,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 42.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 35.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 12.8% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 807,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 91,418 shares in the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SSKN traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 44,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,324. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

