Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZAGG Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes protective clear coverings and accessories for consumer electronic and hand-held devices, worldwide. ZAGG’s flagship brand, the invisibleSHIELD, is a protective, high-tech patented film covering, designed for iPods, laptops, cell phones, digital cameras, PDAs, watch faces, GPS systems, gaming devices and other items. The patent-pending invisibleSHIELD application is the first scratch protection solution of its kind on the market, and has sold over one million units. Currently, ZAGG offers over 2,500 precision pre-cut designs with a lifetime replacement warranty through online channels, resellers, college bookstores, Mac stores and mall kiosks. The company continues to increase its product lines to offer additional electronic accessories to its tech-savvy customer base, as well as an expanded array of invisibleSHIELD products for other industries. “

Get Zagg alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Zagg from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Zagg from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Zagg stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $5.97. 1,569,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,690. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $170.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Zagg has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.41 million. Zagg had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zagg will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZAGG. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Zagg by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 990,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 205,173 shares during the period. Signia Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zagg by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 369,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 188,051 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zagg by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,455,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 180,447 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zagg in the 1st quarter worth $1,562,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zagg by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About Zagg

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zagg (ZAGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zagg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zagg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.