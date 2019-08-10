ZB (ZB) Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One ZB token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00003211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG. Over the last week, ZB has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. ZB has a total market cap of $59.73 million and $67.48 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00260156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.73 or 0.01243414 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00020325 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00093408 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000450 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,198,810 tokens. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk.

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG, Hotbit and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

