Zealium Trading 21% Higher Over Last Week (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $29,587.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Zealium has traded 21% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zealium Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 10,609,165 coins and its circulating supply is 9,609,165 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

