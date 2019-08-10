ZelCash (ZEL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $725,758.00

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $8.25 million and approximately $725,758.00 worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001003 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, ZelCash has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00872573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00029145 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00239321 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003818 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002729 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 72,531,800 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

