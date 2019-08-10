ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

ZIOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 32.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,896,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,249. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 8.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.