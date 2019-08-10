ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.
ZIOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 32.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,896,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,249. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 8.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89.
ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ZIOPHARM Oncology
ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.
