Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,764 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $21,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 226,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,051,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.2% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.2% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at about $3,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Edward Jones upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.49.

In related news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,867,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,874,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley bought 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,665,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,698. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.27 and a 12-month high of $132.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.86.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

