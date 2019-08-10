Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $15.42 Million Stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,402 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.11% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $15,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HST. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,476,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,307,000 after buying an additional 514,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,077,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,051,000 after buying an additional 858,560 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,520,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,242,000 after buying an additional 134,800 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3,267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,406,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,505,000 after buying an additional 5,245,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,361,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,432,000 after buying an additional 2,892,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $55,497.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,304.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.64. 11,820,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,859,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HST shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $24.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

