Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $18.17 Million Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $18,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 15.3% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 54.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.80. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $140.40 and a 1-year high of $224.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. American Tower’s payout ratio is 46.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.60.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,755,123.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $12,170,537.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,119,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,249 shares of company stock valued at $47,920,992. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

