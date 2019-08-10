Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 240,832 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.22% of Aqua America worth $19,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aqua America by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,238,000 after purchasing an additional 140,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aqua America by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,217,000 after purchasing an additional 101,342 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aqua America by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,623,000 after purchasing an additional 311,577 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its position in shares of Aqua America by 3,399.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,618,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America in the 4th quarter worth about $47,303,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aqua America in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on Aqua America from $2.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aqua America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

NYSE WTR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,279. Aqua America Inc has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 5.31.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Aqua America had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $218.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Aqua America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aqua America Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.41%.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

