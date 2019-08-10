Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 5,090 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 407,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $19,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,768,000 after purchasing an additional 865,928 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 336.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 588,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,488,000 after purchasing an additional 453,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,763,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,077,000 after purchasing an additional 438,750 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $14,877,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in CF Industries by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 431,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 236,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Rowe raised their target price on CF Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on CF Industries from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $51.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,275,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,815. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.86. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.47. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $1,083,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $150,814.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,210.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,765 shares of company stock worth $6,333,641. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.