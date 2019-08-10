Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 207,184 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207,184 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Catamount Wealth Management lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Catamount Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Macquarie lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

USB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,184,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,439,623. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 10,986 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $629,717.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,609.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,215. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

