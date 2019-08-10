Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 76,179 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,319 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 76,179 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 1,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 570.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its position in CVS Health by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,977,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,059,762. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $82.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $71.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

